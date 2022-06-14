BTS: Jimin Leaves ARMY in Pool of Tears with His Moving Letter, Says 'Thank You, I'm Sorry, I Love You'

BTS member Jimin drew the curtains on Bangtan Sonyeondan/Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ 9th debut anniversary celebrations with a moving letter for the fandom — ARMY. The singer took to Weverse and poured his heart out in the letter. Mochi began by expressing his gratitude towards fans for staying by him and the BTS members’ side through the nine years, apologised, and also sent the fandom love.

As translated by @modooborahae on Twitter, Chim Chim wrote, “ARMYs, it’s our 9th anniversary. It’s the day Bangtan was born and a precious day we met you for the first time and it’s such a big relief that we saw you on this precious day. There are so many things I want to say and so many emotions to convey but as each year passes and goes by, it’s the same thing that I want to say. Thank you, I’m sorry, I love you. I think I feel the weight of these simple words get heavier.

Still, these are the only words that I can express in words. Whenever we say we’re going to have a concert, you always come running so thank you for letting us see you when we miss you.”

Jimin apologised to fans for the long waits and shared that he feels BTS will never be able to repay the amount of love and support they receive from the fandom. “I’m so sorry that we always make you wait and that the amount that we repay you is never as big as your support. Nevertheless, I love you so much because you’re always by our side,” he said.

Looking a the future, the Filter singer said that he hopes to make more memories with the fandom and hopes to be with them for as long as possible. “I look forward and look forward again to what kind of memories we will collect and what will happen and what we will cry and laugh about in the future. I deliver this message/these words with a serious heart. We want to be with all of you, if possible, for as long as possible. So to do that, we will repay you with better appearances,” he wrote.

Jimin concluded the letter thanking fans yet again. “Thank you for always loving our music, our performances and also us from the bottom of my heart.”

The letter left fans emotional. Fans took to Twitter and confessed that they teared up while reading the letter. “Literally no one, and I mean no one deserves Jimin whatsoever, he doesn’t need to repay us with his unconditional love because he already does that, nor does he to work harder for us, I just want to tell him that ARMYs will be with him for the long run just like he is, ily,” a fan wrote.

“I just woke up and I am already sobbing hard. Oh my god. Jimin is the purest and sweetest man I’ve met. Thank YOU so much for existing. Thank you so much for always being there to make us the happiest. Happiest 9th, my boys. I love you beyooond love,” tweeted another fan.

