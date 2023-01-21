BTS: Jimin Meets Twilight Star Robert Pattinson At Dior Show; Reveals J-Hope Helped Him Stay Calm

It was a night to remember for Jimin, J-Hope and the BTS fandom as the BTS members not only had everyone’s attention at the recent Dior fashion show but also met several international stars. Fans flocked to the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show to catch a glimpse of members Park Jimin, popularly known as Jimin, and Jung Hoseok, A.K.A. J-Hope. Just this week, the vocalist of the group, Jimin was named the new global ambassador of Dior. Now he turned the fashion show into his personal ramp vamp as he appeared in a contemporary fit, finely tailored by Dior designer Kim Jones.

If that was not enough, ARMYs’ Baby Mochi broke the internet when he reunited with his fellow bandmember and Hyung, J-Hope at the Place de la Concorde in Paris for the French fashion brand’s menswear presentation. The duo twinned in their Dior fits, with Jimin sporting a gray suit with a high-neck top and chunky boots and Hoseok looking stunning in his monochrome fit.

As is always the case with BTS, JiHope, as the fans refer to the duo with adoration, were overwhelmingly popular at the show held in Paris on January 20. Sitting front row, the duo was captured interacting with model and actor Naomi Campbell. As cameras flashed away, Naomi was seen saying something specifically to Park Jimin. ARMY, who shared the clip on Twitter, wondered whether the British model was congratulating Jimin on recently being named the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house. Take a sneak peek here:

the way Naomi’s saying something specifically to Jimin. maybe she’s congratulating him on becoming Dior’s ambassador#JIMINxDIOR#JiminAtDiorFashionShowpic.twitter.com/RPxybAx0Fa— Jimin’s year¹³ STREAM VIBE!! (@pjmgem) January 20, 2023

Jimin was also snapped with football legend David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham. The former English footballer dropped a bunch of snaps from his trip to the capital of France. From mouth-watering food to stunning models walking the ramp, David also shared a snap with Park Jimin. Standing between the father-son duo, the BTS vocalist struck his signature V pose. Jimin also met with world’s favourite vampire, Robert Pattinson. The duo posed for a picture together, taking our breath away. He shared the pictures on Instagram.

Always having each other’s back, JiHope has once again proved why they are the sweetest duo. Jimin took to Weverse to share how he felt about his first experience at the fashion week in Paris. Needless to say, Baby Mochi was a little nervous but his Hyung had his back to make sure Jimin was alright. He shared, “Everyone, I’m here for Fashion Week. It was a new and meaningful first experience. I think I felt less nervous because I came with Hoseok. Thank you for watching. I was so happy to see ARMY welcoming me there.”

This year is certainly going to be a wild ride for Park Jimin and ARMYs alike. Fans were thrilled to see him make an appearance in BIGBANG member Taeyang’s new single Vibe, released earlier in January. ARMYs must also prepare themselves for a solo debut. The vocalist is also set to release his solo album this year, most likely in February.

