BTS: Jimin Officially Announces Release Date of First Solo Album Called 'Face', Unveils Teaser

On Tuesday, BTS ARMYs were slammed with one piece of news after another. First, BTS leader RM revealed that his song Closer is now a theme song for the South Korean movie, Decision to Leave. Then the Run BTS 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 2 dropped on YouTube. If that wasn’t enough, member Jimin decided to announce the release date of his solo album, too!

Earlier this month, Jimin got fans hyped by revealing during a Weverse live broadcast that his first-ever solo album was likely dropping in March. On February 22 midnight Korea time, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST.

The label stated, “BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album ‘Face’. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the ‘Face’ release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

The teaser started with a drop of water falling into a black ocean, creating ripples. As the music played in the background, a peach colour filled the video making the word ‘face’. Take a look at the teaser below:

‘Jimin is coming’ started trending soon on Twitter after the announcement. “PJM1 is coming!!!!!!!! You just know it’s gonna be massive," said a fan. “That a thrill… congratulations and much success Jimin, it will be a great gift for our hearts," tweeted another fan.

Several BTS members are following their individual projects since last year. Leader RM and member J-Hope have both released their solo albums. Suga aka Min Yoongi will soon be going on a solo tour. On the other hand, eldest member is currently carrying out his mandatory military service.

Read all the Latest Movies News here