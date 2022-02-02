BTS: Jimin Posts for the First Time Since Surgery, Assures ARMY He is Recovering Well

South Korean boyband BTS’ member Park Jimin shared his health update with his fans on Weverse, post his appendicitis surgery on January 31st. The singer had also contracted covid at the same time, his agency informed. Taking to the platform, he shared his first post since the surgery and assured his fans that he is fine. The post which was originally written in Korean roughly translates to, “Were you worried about it, right? I’m recovering well!

In a separate post, he wrote, “I’m sorry for the concern though I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon!

I’m recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice 😊 Please wait a minute I’ll recover my skills and go!"

Earlier, Jimin’s fellow group member and close friend Kim Taehyung aka V had dropped a couple of throwback pictures with his ‘beloved family’. In the first picture, Tae can be seen taking a selfie with Jimin. In another picture, the singer can be seen posing with his fellow group members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook.

ARMYs, who have been worried about Jimin’s recovery from coronavirus and appendix surgery, were overwhelmed by V’s gesture.

On January 31, BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music had shared a statement that read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

The agency also informed that Jimin’s surgery was successful and he had not come in contact with the other group members during the infectious stage.

Naturally, ARMYs were worried after hearing this and had taken to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery. In no time, Get Well Soon Jimin started trading on the platform.

Last month, three other members of Bangtan Sonyeondan tested positive for coronavirus. They are group leader Kim Namjoon (RM), Min Yoongi (Suga) and Kim Seokjin (Jin).

