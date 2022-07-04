BTS: Jimin Returns to Instagram to Support J-Hope's Single 'More', Hobi Responds 'Love You My Brother'

BTS member J-Hope dropped a single titled MORE on July 1. The song is a pre-release from his upcoming solo album Jack In The Box. The track has been receiving love from the BTS ARMY, but also big names in the music industry, including fellow Bangtan member RM, model and blogger Irene Kim and Supreme Boi. To add to the celebrity list, BTS member Jimin also took to his social media to show his love and support for J-Hope’s upcoming album.

Jimin shared a post on his Instagram feed, where he uploaded a screenshot of the album cover of MORE. In the screenshot, Jimin has liked the song and added the track to his liked song playlist. The next photo he shared is a selfie taken by Jimin with J-Hope. The black and white photo has both the BTS members posing for the camera while making a V sign. J-Hope commented on the post and wrote, “Love You dongsaeng (younger sibling),” with a red heart, fire and adorable emoji.

Here take a look:

Later, J-Hope also shared the post on his Instagram stories and added a thread of pink heart emojis.

As soon as Jimin uploaded the post, reactions poured in from the BTS ARMY who mentioned that it was the first time when Jimin tagged someone on his Instagram account. A fan page on Twitter added the selfie photo and said, “It's Jimin's first time tagging someone in an Instagram post and it's a Jihope Selca, I'm gonna cry.”

J-Hope’s solo album is all set to release on July 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am as per the Indian Standard Time). Ever since the announcement, BTS members have supported and are excited about the album. On the day of release, RM also shared a screenshot of him streaming the song. As part of the new chapter in BTS journey, the members are now focusing on solo projects, while continuing to stay together as a band.

