BTS: Jimin Reveals Track List For Solo Album FACE; RM To Make An Appearance?

BTS ARMY gear up! Park Jimin is all prepared to drop his first solo album, FACE. The highly anticipated tracklist is out now and it is safe to say, the wait was worth it all. The six-track album is expected to feature a diverse range of styles, as can be expected of the K-Pop star and BTS member. The main track is titled Like Crazy and its English version is sure to have members of the ARMY bopping along in no time. Fans can look forward to each song showcasing Jimin's incredible vocal range and emotive delivery, as can be anticipated from how he has described his work.

In the tracklist shared by BigHit Music on their official Twitter handle, a little note from Jimin described what fans can expect, and it is raising the bar. “Circle of Resonance. Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexpected wounds," read the words at the top of the snap. “Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance. Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self."

If that was not enough to already get BTS ARMY looking forward to the new addition to Jimin's incredible discography, they can await BTS leader RM's involvement. Kim Namjoon has lent a helping hand to his dongsaeng in three of the six tracks mentioned on the tracklist. These include the first track titled Face off, the main track titled Like Crazy, as well as the English version of the main track.

The other three tracks in the list are titled Interlude: Dive, Alone, and Set me Free Part 2, which is a pre-released track. Jimin has worked on these with some of the oldest producers of BTS, Pdogg and Supreme Boi.

Park Jimin has a reputation for delivering exceptional solo tracks, showcasing his talents as a performer. He has released numerous solo songs over the years, starting with the emotional ballad Lie on BTS' Wings album in 2016 to his most recent collaboration with Big Bang member Taeyang for VIBE. Baby Mochi as nicknamed by fans, the BTS star has impressed with his stage presence and charisma, particularly on his 2020 solo track Filter from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album. He also demonstrated his impressive vocal range on the 2018 solo version of Intro: Serendipity for the Love Yourself: Answer album.

