BTS: Jimin Says He 'Cried For A While' After Watching Notebook Again, Fans Certify Him As Romantic

BTS singer Jimin was on a movie marathon in the wee hours of Wednesday. Jimin is currently recovering from acute appendicitis surgery. The Filter singer took to Weverse and revealed that he was watching his favourite movie The Notebook for the seventh time. The romantic film is an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks book of the same name and stars Ryan Gosling with Rachel McAdams.

Taking to Weverse, the singer shared a picture showing a glimpse of Ryan from the film. As translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation7 on Twitter, Jimin wrote, “(Watching) The Notebook for the seventh time.. heh". A little while later, Jimin returned to the platform and said, “I should watch another movie," before he dived into the film Allied.

The Hollywood period drama stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in the lead. Park Jimin revealed that he was watching the film for the third time. Given that it was already part 4 am KST at the time of his post, Mochi confessed he might be able to sit through the film. “I might fall asleep while watching it though," he said, responding to his own post.

The singer finally called it a night soon after, confessing that he did cry a little while watching the movies. “I cried for a while I’m gonna go sleep now. I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! sleep well," ChimChim said.

Jimin’s posts have led to the fandom certifying him as a ‘hopeless romantic.’ A fan tweeted, “Jimin watching “the notebook” for the 7th time which is a story of the most passionate lovers and him saying he got chills watching an old couple at museum and him getting emotional over baby clothes, he’s the most hopeless romantic ever."

“Jimin my lovely romantic baby," added another. “Jimin came at 2 am just to share with us he watched notebook 7 times how to not catch romantic feelings for him," a third person asked.

Jimin was discharged from the hospital last week following his surgery. The singer had assured fans that he was recovering well and promised them that he would take good care of himself.

