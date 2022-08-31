BTS: Jimin Stars Countdown to Jungkook's Birthday, Emotional ARMYs Share JiKook Moments on Twitter

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook’s birthday is right around the corner and the group’s fandom ARMYs have already started preparations for the singer’s big day. Not just fans, his band members are equally excited. Jimin has already started the countdown to Jungkook’s birthday. On the night of August 30 (IST), the singer took to Weverse to write in Korean, “One day is left until my brother’s birthday.” The youngest member of the globally popular band will turn 25 on 1st September.

Jimin was replying to fans and when one of them asked why he didn’t sleep yet, he shared that he woke up after sleeping earlier. Fans joked that Jimin woke up and started talking about Jungkook. He shared another post that roughly translated in English reads, “jungkook is appearing on the tv whoa.” “Insta too.. the reason I haven’t shown my face these days is since I gained weight but I’m dieting once again though”

JIMIN’S COUNTDOWN ON JUNGKOOK’S BIRTHDAY IM SCREAMING OH MY GOD!;!!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YGDRZaCehx — vampire jungkook (@vampirejeonjk) August 30, 2022

BTS WEVERSE POST JIMIN + COMMENT ON HIS OWN POST 220831 JM: jungkook is appearing on the tv whoa ↳JM: Insta too.. the reason I haven’t shown my face these days is since I gained weight but I’m dieting once again though?? Please wait a little bit pic.twitter.com/2uiLNy4OII — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 30, 2022

jimin woke up in the middle of the night and started talking about jungkook on the internet hes just like me — ⁷ (@rughpline) August 30, 2022

ARMYs also shared old photos of JiKook (the friendship pairing between Jimin and Jungkook) on Twitter and joked that they have to compete with Jimin when it comes to loving Jungkook.

when you’re in a “who loves jungkook most” competition and your opponent is park jimin pic.twitter.com/ENUIZp40bo — bts (@jeonboops) August 30, 2022

jimin has his “happy birthday jungkook” tweet ready in his drafts already — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) August 30, 2022

Jungkook entered the showbiz at the mere age of 14. He auditioned for a popular Korean talent search show which attracted the attention of several entertainment companies. However, he chose to be a part of BTS. Jungkook was in school when he debuted as a part of the septet. Fans from all over the world have already started his birthday celebrations.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

