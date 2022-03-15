BTS: Jimin To Make His K-drama OST Debut With Our Blues, Could It Drop On This Date?

BTS singer Jimin is all set to make his K-drama OST debut with the upcoming Korean show Our Blues. The makers of the show confirmed that the Bangtan member is lending his voice to one of the show’s songs. The K-drama is among the most anticipated shows of this summer owing to its stellar star cast. The show features actors Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Hye-ja, Go Doo-shim, and Uhm Jung-swa, among others.

As reported by Soompi, a source of the production company in charge of the song — Yamyam Entertainment — has confirmed the news of Jimin’s OST. “Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Our Blues.’ Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story,” the insider said.

Jimin becomes the latest BTS member in the past year to have lent his voice for a K-drama’s OST. Previously, BTS’ eldest member Jin had sung the song Yours for tvN’s Jirisan while V aka Kim Taehyung sang the song Christmas Tree for SBS’ Our Beloved Summer.

The makers of Our Blues are yet to reveal more details on the theme of the song and the release date. However, if we consider the way Jin’s Yours and V’s Christmas Tree were released, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jimin’s song would drop a few episodes after the show has premiered. Given that the song’s announcement has already generated a buzz, the makers would likely tease the song in the first few episodes before treating fans with the full version. If they do follow this timeline, Jimin’s Our Blues song could drop by the end of April. It is to see if our prediction turns out right or if the makers surprise fans with an early release of the song!

Our Blues is set to premiere its first episode on April 9. The teaser was released a few days ago, teasing a slice-of-life drama that will revolve around the residents of Jeju Island.

