BTS: Jimin Undergoes Surgery for Appendicitis, Tests Covid-19 Positive; ARMYs Pray for His Recovery

BTS fans were curious about Park Jimin for the last couple of days as he was the only one out of the septet who was completely inactive on social media platforms. Now that ARMYs have finally received an update on him from his agency, they are heartbroken as the Serendipity singer has contracted Covid-19. Not only that, but he also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music on Weverse read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

However, they added that Jimin’s surgery was successful. “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."

Appendix is the worst , the pain it Must of been and the stress of the surgery and pain I just don’t want to think about it that jimin was in pain I hope you get well soon May Allah give you speedy recovery We love you so much jimin pic.twitter.com/tFq2JF6He5— Bibaa (@BtsArmybibaa) January 31, 2022

As soon as the news broke, fans all over the world took to Twitter to share their concern and wish Jimin a speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonJimin is trending on Twitter currently.

GET WELL SOON JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN Speed recovery n pain go away pleaseeee #JIMIN#GWSJIMIN#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/KbQC1wlDrb— Nunna Chimmy (@NunnaChimmy) January 31, 2022

The guy in South Korea who understands me, baby mochi gey well soonWishing Jimin a speedy recovery! We love you#GetWellSoonJimin— ot7_army (@butter_armyyyy) January 31, 2022

Get well soonest my love Jimin @BTS_twt we army's all over the world will be praying for your speedy recovery You got this We Love You Jimin Get well soon — JiminBTS (@henaro17) January 31, 2022

let’s all pray for jimin’s fast recovery and for the other members to stay healthy and safe — ⁷ (slow) (@btschaneIs) January 31, 2022

my heart hurts so much, we miss jimin so much and were all wondering where he was 🙁 i’m so glad his surgery went well and that he is having a speedy recovery without heavier symptoms…— lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) January 31, 2022

When Yoongi underwent appendicitis surgery, the members went to the hospital right after they arrived from Japan to support him. But due to the covid situation jimin can’t have any visitors #GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/JGm8ENq0C8 — BTS PICS⁷ (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 31, 2022

park jimin you will always be loved more than love ♡WE LOVE YOU JIMIN#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/lYlSeFuT1S — ☽ (@jiminfactory) January 31, 2022

Last month, three other members of BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan tested positive for coronavirus. They are group leader Kim Namjoon (RM), Min Yoongi (Suga) and Kim Seokjin (Jin). The Kpop group also consists of Jungkook and V.

