BTS: Jimin Wins ARMYs Over With His Sweet Gestures For J-Hope, TXT At Lollapalooza in Chicago

We want someone to love us as much as Jimin loves his J-Hope hyung! Jung Hoseok is set to debut at the international music fest Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago. While the ARMY is hyping him up with posts on social media, Hobi found his biggest cheerleader in Jimin. The Filter singer took a flight out to Chicago to support Hobi during his first solo international gig.

The singer took to Weverse and informed fans that he had landed in the US. Soon enough, fans spotted Park Jimin reunited with Jung Hoseok at the event. Hours later, Hobi took to Instagram and shared a video where Jimin was seen attending the event with him. Sharing the video, J-Hope wrote, “Love ma bro.”

As though this did not win fans over enough, Jimin left them in puddles when he joined J-Hope to cheer TXT. Fans spotted Jimin and J-Hope on the sidelines, vibing to TXT’s songs.

Hobi and Jimin watching TXT's performance at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/EkRIFfv7Rg — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (new acc) (@ZER0XBLACK) July 31, 2022

Following these sweet moments, fans took to Twitter and showered Jimin with love.

Hearing hobi giggles while jiminie does a cute dance, my heart the most supportive hyungs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BltGilAgrC — Moonchild.mermaid⁷ ✨ (@petitesirenee) July 31, 2022

Park Jimin has arrived in Chicago, US. He's there to support his hobi hyung at Lollapalooza Jihope has the best friendship. I love you Jimin!! JIMIN JIMIN

Jiminie

WELCOME TO CHICAGO JIMIN #jhopeAtLollapalooza #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/btGW48jyTR — Did u see my JAMS? (@ruTrusfrated) July 30, 2022

Jimin flying all the way to Chicago to support Hobi is just so Jimin, ya know? pic.twitter.com/4OlgpOnUK0 — Beth loves Jimin (@PeachyJiminie17) July 31, 2022

jiminie traveling an entire ocean to support his hyung and be there for him while he's nervous / worried and support him in first solo concert . who's the best boy ever and why is it jimin pic.twitter.com/49X6qh6isp — Cat Jimin Pics (@cat__jimin) July 31, 2022

Following the TXT performance, Taehyun hosted a VLive and spoke about the BTS hyungs attending the concert. “Today Jiminie hyung and Hoseokie hyung came,” he said. “So we felt more energized, and it was totally the best,” he added, as translated by BTS fan account @Koo_Picasso on Twitter.

As for J-Hope, he will be performing at the concert on Sunday. J-Hope will take over the stage of Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31 at 9 pm CST i.e. at 1 pm KST on August 1.

