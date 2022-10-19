BTS: Jin Announces Release Date, Promotional Schedule, Drops Trailer of 1st Solo Song 'The Astronaut'

BTS member Jin came up with exciting announcements pertaining to his solo release, The Astronaut. The eldest member of the globally popular band announced during their recent concert that he will be releasing his solo project. On October 18, he unveiled the title, a teaser and the schedule for his first solo single which is titled The Astronaut. It will be released on October 28, at 1 PM KST announced BigHit Music.

The announcement comes after the agency confirmed that Jin will be enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service, followed by the other members, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V. BigHit also shared a trailer of the single and wrote on Twitter, “The Astronaut 2022.10. 28. 1PM (KST)”

Take a look at the trailer and the promotional schedule:

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Jin’s new track is a collaboration with Coldplay. According to the South Korean media publication TenAsia, Jin is collaborating with Chris and the other members of Coldplay on his new song. It is claimed that the song is a ‘gift’ from Coldplay to Jin.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

After the release of the song, Kim Seokjin will be starting the process of his military enlistment. The news was confirmed by the agency on Monday. “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement said.

BTS recently held a concert a free-of-charge ‘BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan’ concert in support of the Korean city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce Korean culture to a global audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here