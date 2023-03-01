BTS: Jin Bags a Promotion in the Military, Proud ARMYs Flood Social Media With Congratulatory Posts

Kim Seokjin is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service and the BTS’ eldest member is proving his mettle even there. The singer joined the services last year in December. Now, news comes in that he has been promoted to the rank of ‘Private First Class’ in the military. “Seokjin got his first promotion today. Kim Seokjin, a Company Commander, an Assistant Drill Instructor, and now being promoted to Private First Class" wrote one proud fan on Twitter.

Seokjin got his first promotion today. Kim Seokjin, a Company Commander, an Assistant Drill Instructor, and now being promoted to Private First Class. — ⁷ (@mydandelionsthv) March 1, 2023

Another fan wrote, “SEOKJINS MILITARY RANK PROMOTIONCongratulations Kim Seokjin for his promotion to “Private First Class" today!! We are all so proud of you!! He will have a two striped badge on his uniform compared to his one striped badge he’s had since his enlistment!! " read another tweet.

SEOKJINS MILITARY RANK PROMOTIONCongratulations Kim Seokjin for his promotion to "Private First Class" today!! We are all so proud of you!! He will have a two striped badge on his uniform compared to his one striped badge he's had since his enlistment!! pic.twitter.com/ISdWSo82a4 — BTS_Wollongong We are Bulletproof (@BWollongong) March 1, 2023

Congrats on your promotion to Private Kim Seokjin PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JINTIGER TRAINER JIN#단_호랑이조교_김석진일병_결#김석진일병_셀카기대하지말입니다#석진이는_이제_일병이라네 pic.twitter.com/riHypD32L4 — The Astronaut Resh ‍ (@jins_fangirl_94) February 28, 2023

Celebrating Kim Seokjin's promotion to Private First Class!CONGRATULATIONS JIN PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JINTIGER TRAINER JIN#단_호랑이조교_김석진일병_결#김석진일병_셀카기대하지말입니다#석진이는_이제_일병이라네 Cred to taetae_jin_bts1211 on IG pic.twitter.com/v1mAKwzMR4 — Raphaelle_The Astronaut Friend (@Raphaelle_Dav97) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS member Jung Hoseok will also be enlisting for the military. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you,” the statement from their agency read.

Read all the Latest Movies News here