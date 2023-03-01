CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jin Bags a Promotion in the Military, Proud ARMYs Flood Social Media With Congratulatory Posts
BTS: Jin Bags a Promotion in the Military, Proud ARMYs Flood Social Media With Congratulatory Posts

March 01, 2023

Kim Seokjin has been promoted and ARMYs couldn't be happier

BTS member Jin has been promoted to the rank of 'Private First Class' in the military and ARMYs could not be more proud.

Kim Seokjin is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service and the BTS’ eldest member is proving his mettle even there. The singer joined the services last year in December. Now, news comes in that he has been promoted to the rank of ‘Private First Class’ in the military. “Seokjin got his first promotion today. Kim Seokjin, a Company Commander, an Assistant Drill Instructor, and now being promoted to Private First Class" wrote one proud fan on Twitter.

Another fan wrote, “SEOKJINS MILITARY RANK PROMOTIONCongratulations Kim Seokjin for his promotion to “Private First Class" today!! We are all so proud of you!! He will have a two striped badge on his uniform compared to his one striped badge he’s had since his enlistment!! " read another tweet.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jung Hoseok will also be enlisting for the military. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you,” the statement from their agency read.

