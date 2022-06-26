BTS: Jin Breaks The Internet With His Shirtless Pics, Flaunts His '7' Tattoo; J-Hope Screams 'Holy Moly'

Oh, good lord, we did not anticipate this on a Sunday morning! BTS singer Jin took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures to flaunt his new tattoo. The singer, as part of the group’s pact, got the number ‘7’ inked on his lower waist. Taking to the social media platform, Kim Seokjin shared two shirtless pictures with the tattoo evident.

The Moon singer posed at a beach, with his back to the camera. The picture not only draw massive attention from ARMYs but also from Seokjin’s fellow BTS members. J-Hope took to the comments section and wrote, “ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋholy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

BTS leader RM thought Jin was posing completely naked. “Oh, I was shocked. I Thought you weren’t wearing pants either,” he wrote. Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.”

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">KIM SEOKJIN YOU WERE SILENT THESE PAST FEW DAYS AND CAME BACK TOPLESS HOLY SHIT YOU'RE DRIVING ME INSANE <a href="https://t.co/mqfYnkXdt9" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/mqfYnkXdt9</a></p> <p>— rie⁷ (@sujisbabe) <a href="https://twitter.com/sujisbabe/status/1540942473538588672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">June 26, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Good boy, conservative boy gone hell sexy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KIMSEOKJIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#KIMSEOKJIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/pkbJNpgksG" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/pkbJNpgksG</a></p> <p>— Jinnie (@Kirti_amaJIN) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kirti_amaJIN/status/1540959100627849216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">June 26, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">NEVER IN THIS LIFETIME DID I THINK KIM SEOKJIN WOULD POST SOMETHING LIKE THIS <a href="https://t.co/twoBFLST57" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/twoBFLST57</a></p> <p>— hourly namjin (@hourlynj) <a href="https://twitter.com/hourlynj/status/1540943611629834240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">June 26, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Don't be shy. Turn around kim seokjin <a href="https://t.co/xsIUtYm5cg" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/xsIUtYm5cg</a></p> <p>— JinCrave slow (@JinCrave) <a href="https://twitter.com/JinCrave/status/1540947469382696962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">June 26, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>Jungkook had previously revealed that Jin had got a tattoo around his waist. For the unversed, BTS members had revealed that they had decided to get matching friendship tattoos as they completed nine years in the K-pop music industry. Each member shared pictures of their tattoos on social media soon after they got it done. </p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/">Latest News</a> , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.</p>