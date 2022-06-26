CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jin Breaks The Internet With His Shirtless Pics, Flaunts His '7' Tattoo; J-Hope Screams 'Holy Moly'

BTS singer Jin unveils his 7 tattoo.

BTS member Jin left fans screaming after he posed shirtless at a beach and flaunted his '7' tattoo.

dishya sharma

Oh, good lord, we did not anticipate this on a Sunday morning! BTS singer Jin took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures to flaunt his new tattoo. The singer, as part of the group’s pact, got the number ‘7’ inked on his lower waist. Taking to the social media platform, Kim Seokjin shared two shirtless pictures with the tattoo evident.

The Moon singer posed at a beach, with his back to the camera. The picture not only draw massive attention from ARMYs but also from Seokjin’s fellow BTS members. J-Hope took to the comments section and wrote, “ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋholy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

BTS leader RM thought Jin was posing completely naked. “Oh, I was shocked. I Thought you weren’t wearing pants either,” he wrote. Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.”

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

first published:June 26, 2022, 13:30 IST