BTS: Jin Breaks The Internet With His Shirtless Pics, Flaunts His '7' Tattoo; J-Hope Screams 'Holy Moly'

Oh, good lord, we did not anticipate this on a Sunday morning! BTS singer Jin took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures to flaunt his new tattoo. The singer, as part of the group’s pact, got the number ‘7’ inked on his lower waist. Taking to the social media platform, Kim Seokjin shared two shirtless pictures with the tattoo evident.
The Moon singer posed at a beach, with his back to the camera. The picture not only draw massive attention from ARMYs but also from Seokjin’s fellow BTS members. J-Hope took to the comments section and wrote, “ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋholy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
BTS leader RM thought Jin was posing completely naked. “Oh, I was shocked. I Thought you weren’t wearing pants either,” he wrote. Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.”