BTS: Jin Confirms His Secret Instagram Account, Calls J-Hope 'Amazing' For Fishing It Out

It is official, BTS singer Jin has an alternative Instagram account. The singer confirmed that he had begun a secret account but it couldn’t be hidden for too long. The confirmation by the Astronaut singer came after fans spotted a suspicious Instagram account sharing posts about Jin. The suspicious account garnered massive attention from several social media users, including J-Hope.

The account featured a number of posts featuring an animated Astronaut, in line with the singer’s upcoming solo track, in various scenarios. One of which also included at a BTS concert. Commenting on one of the artworks, Jung Hoseok wrote, “who are you?”

When Jin logged into Weverse, he confirmed that it was indeed his account. In his first social media activity since the announcement of his military enlistment made the headlines, Jin took to the comments section of a Weverse post featuring pictures posted on his secret account and wrote, “According to my plan, this guy would be revealed 2 weeks late with “tada~ guess who is this”..”

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT JIN/SEOKJIN 221019 ARMY: SJ: according to my plan, this guy would be revealed 2 weeks late with “tada~ guess who is this”.. pic.twitter.com/qVrWYQ1hkS — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 19, 2022

When a fan informed Jin that J-Hope also found out about the account, he said, “woww Jwehope I didn’t even talk about it, how did you know. Really I acknowledge you, Wow did you get instructions from the company? You’re amazing really Jwehope.” The post also drew Suga’s attention. Taking to the comments section of the post, he called Hobi the ‘phantom of Instagram.’

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT SUGA/YOONGI 221019 SG: at this point isn’t he just the phantom of instagram https://t.co/unNFnAoLCM pic.twitter.com/j5s0ERUEKN — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Jin is preparing for two milestone moments in his life. While he is all set to release his new single titled Astronaut, rumoured to be a collaboration with Coldplay, he will also begin the process of his enlisting for the military after the release.

