BTS: Jin Confirms Military Enlistment on Dec 13, Pleads With ARMY Not Come To See Him Off

BTS’ Jin enlists for military training: BTS singer Jin has confirmed he is enlisting for military training on December 13. The singer took to Weverse and said that he did not want the details of his enlistment to be revealed. But now that they have released the information, he requested fans to not see him off at the military training centre.

“There’s an article out there that I hadn’t planned on being published.. in any case, ARMYs, I ask that you please refrain from coming to the training center ㅠㅠ there will be many other people there & it could get dangerous with big crowd army I love you," he said, as translated by a Twitter user.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Jin is enlisting on December 13 at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

While fans are heartbroken that he will be off to his military training, they are seeing the silver lining that he will celebrate his birthday with fans and go. “At least jin can celebrate his birthday with us," a heartbroken fan said. “We have to give best birthday to Jin and best gift would be to not show up at the camp as he requested," added another.

During a live session last month, Jin revealed that he planned to enlist in June this year but delayed his plans for the Busan concert. “I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed," he said.

