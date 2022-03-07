BTS: Jin Did Not Get Permission To Dance On Super Tuna At The Upcoming Seoul Concert, Here's Why

BTS is all set to host a four-day live in-person concert, titled Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul, this week. The show would mark their first in-person concert in South Korea since the Covid-19 pandemic set in. While BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are expected to perform on some of the group’s biggest hit songs, Jin recently revealed that he almost brought his hit solo song Super Tuna on stage as well.

The South Korean singer, who joined his fellow BTS members J-Hope, V and Jungkook for a surprise VLive, revealed that he wanted to perform the song on the stage but he wasn’t given permission. As translated by BTS fan account @seoulocello on Twitter, Jung Hoseok asked Kim Seokjin about the preparation of the concert during the Vlive when the Moon singer revealed his plan.

“I pushed for Super Tuna, but it got rejected since it’s a solo song. but I got an OK to perform it for a fan meet event," Jin said. Fans of the South Korean pop band would recall that Jin released Super Tuna on the occasion of his birthday and it went viral within hours. The singer recorded the song and shot the video in a short period of time. To his surprise, the song got so popular that fans began recreating the steps of the song as part of the Super Tuna challenge. Ah, we’d give anything to watch Jin perform the song on stage someday!

Meanwhile, BTS has been practicing hard for the concert. The members have also begun the countdown on Twitter, with members sharing solo pictures and hyping the concert. BTS will perform in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13 before they leave for the US for their Las Vegas concert schedule. At Las Vegas too, BTS is set to perform on four nights.

