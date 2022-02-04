BTS Jin Flaunts His Long Hair In Latest Pictures, ARMY Calls Him 'Boyfriend Material'

BTS members - Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V, RM, and Suga are widely loved across the world. They enjoy a massive fan following and ever since they join the social media platform Instagram, they often share a glimpse of their personal life with fans. Once again, BTS member Jin is winning hearts with his latest Instagram post.

On Friday, Jin took to social media and shared a series of pictures in which the singer can be seen holding a shrimp in his hand. In a simple white t-shirt and with his long-silky hair, Jin looks absolutely cutest.

Check Out Jin’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

These pictures are already winning hearts and are ruling social media. ARMY members from across the world are not only re-sharing Jin’s pictures but are also left in complete awe. While some of the singer’s fans mentioned that he is one of the most good-looking person on the planet, others declared him as the ‘perfect boyfriend material’.

“He is so cute and fluffy with his pretty bare face & long silky black hair. He has our heart and soul in his grip," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “I literally cried after seeing this. How can he be effortlessly handsome!"

ARMY In Love With Jin’s Latest Pictures:

Our precious Phone guy is backHe is so cute and floofy with his pretty bare face & long silky black hairHe has our heart and soul in his gripIG : https://t.co/s0u7UhiFDl#방탄소년단진 #BTSJIN #JIN #Yours_Jin #Supertuna_Jin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Vaif7JUn2f— JinCrave slow (@JinCrave) February 4, 2022

On the work front, BTS member will be holding their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be on their home turf - South Korea. Apart from this, the singers are also due to release their new album details about which have not been released so far.

