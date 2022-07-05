BTS: Jin Is Cuteness Overloaded As He 'Sells Watermelons' In Latest Pics

Amid hiatus from group activities with BTS and his online speculation about military service, group members Jin has shared a series of new photographs via Instagram. On Tuesday, Kim Seok-jin gave his fans a quick glimpse of his whereabouts and it appears that the K-pop star is all hearts for watermelons at the moment.

Donning a plain white t-shirt with beige pants, BTS’ Jin was seen lifting two heavy watermelons on his shoulder in the new photos. With green lush trees accentuating the background of the photo, Jin shares a timid smile while striking poses for the camera. The picture was accompanied by a funny Korean caption that translates to “selling watermelon” in English. If the photos are anything to go by, it appears that Jin is having a gala time at the moment. Take a look at the post below:

This comes just a week after fans speculated that the BTS members relished a dish that appeared to be similar to Indian masala dosa. In the photos that went viral, Jin was seen holding a plate that consisted of a long roll. The desi fans on Twitter went gaga over the photos. However, some of the ARMYs members later clarified that he was holding a Korean dish namely Galchi, a known hairtail fish in the region.

