BTS: Jin, Jimin Fight For Solo Shot While Director Jungkook Busy With Camera; V Gives K-drama Lead Vibes

After a very long time, BigHit Music treated fans with behind-the-scenes footage from a BTS shoot. Often released as Bangtan Bombs, BTS’ agency dropped the new video as a Bangtan Zip on Facebook. The video featured several unseen BTS moments from the K-pop group’s 2020 Winter Package shoot which was done in Helsinki.

The video begins with ‘directed’ Jeon Jungkook taking pictures of solo BTS members. The Golden Maknae starts with his leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon and then goes on to shoot Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. While Park Jimin struck cute poses, Seokjin reminded fans that he is indeed the one and only worldwide handsome. Meanwhile, Min Yoongi and Kim Namjoon struck poses in which they appeared to be lost in thoughts.

On the other hand, Jung Hoseok was seen not only walking like a model but also doubled up as an entertainer for Jungkook. The 95ers seemed to have transported us to the K-drama world. Park Jimin and Kim Taehyung posed for pictures as though they were the main characters in their own dramas!

In between the shoot, Jin and Jimin broke into a fake fight, in an attempt to get Jungkook to take their solo pictures. While they fought, Hobi passed by, pose for a solo picture and stole the show. Jimin and Jin decided to drag him into their make-belief fight.

Watch the hilarious video below:

BTS recently returned from the US and are preparing for the release of their new album, set to release in June. The members announced the release date on the last day of the Permission to Dance on Stage in LA Concert earlier this month. While the members are tight-lipped about the album, fans are excited about the release. This would mark their first album since the release of BE in 2020.

