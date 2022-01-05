BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) left ARMY in splits courtesy of their new Bangtan Bomb video. On Wednesday, Bangtan TV released a new video which appears to have been taken last year, when BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) had dyed his hair pink.

The video began with Jimin cracking Jungkook up with his goofy acts. He then joined his fellow BTS members RM and Jin and suggested to them an exercise that has helped him loosen up. The exercise involves turning your hands around slowly and eventually pacing things up. Watching Jimin perform the exercise, RM couldn’t help but think of the helicopter. “What is that, a helicopter?" Namjoon asked. “If you film this, it looks like your hands are going backward," Seokjin said, referring to the optical illusion the movement was creating. Soon enough, Namjoon, Jimin and Jungkook began performing the exercise. Seokjin suggested Namjoon stop before he hits himself.

Soon enough, Jimin and Jungkook began filming themselves performing the exercise while Jin tagged along to watch. With every video they shot, the trio would crack up.

The video reminded fans of the viral ‘Helicopter Helicopter’ meme that has taken Instagram and Tiktok by storm. The meme usually features something or someone spinning around while the song Helikopter, by Bosnian artist Fazlija, plays in the background. Owing to the viral trend, BTS fans couldn’t help but picture Jimin, Jungkook and Namjoon performing the exercise with Helikopter playing in the background.

I’m sobbing 😭 jijinjung forever chaotic and cute💜 pic.twitter.com/5y8BrU9oTV— myth⁷ (@mymymy_bts) January 5, 2022

I have the helicopter sound stuck in my head now after watching it 😂 pic.twitter.com/6jMK8y0fmt— rosy⁷ (@rosy_w_bts) January 5, 2022

BTS going Helicopter Helicopter brrrrr pic.twitter.com/Ie86VCnfmc— nini 🐯 (@tigertae) January 5, 2022

BTS has been on a break since last December. Their agency, BIGHIT Music, had announced that they members — RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) — would be taking a break and focusing on their personal engagements.

