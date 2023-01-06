CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jin Joins Grenade Drill, Sports 'Commander of Trainees' Tag in New Pics from Military Training
2-MIN READ

BTS: Jin Joins Grenade Drill, Sports 'Commander of Trainees' Tag in New Pics from Military Training

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 16:54 IST

South Korea

New pics of BTS member Jin from his military training surface, (Pic: Twitter/@seokjinism1)

BTS singer Jin is currently completing his military training. New pictures of the singer from the training camp surface.

New pictures of BTS member Jin from his military training have surfaced online in which the singer was seen putting his 100 percent into the training. The singer enlisted in the military last month and has been busy with his training ever since. While fans were treated to pictures of him in uniform, a new set of pictures have surfaced showing the singer training at the forefront.

The pictures, shared by Yeoncheon Military Training Center, show Kim Seokjin participating in the grenade drill and other outdoor training. These include CBR (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) defense training. He seemed to be learning to aim and throw grenades. In another picture, he was surrounded by his fellow trainees. A few fans also noticed a badge on the singer’s shoulder and decoded that he was assigned as the ‘Company Commander of Trainees’.

ARMY cheered Jin on as they saw him dedicatedly focusing on his training. Fans are also hoping to hear from the singer about his experiences soon.

On New Year’s Day, J-Hope revealed he received a call from Jin. In a live session, Jung Hoseok revealed that he got a call from Jin from a new number and was taken by surprise. “Jin called me yesterday, on 31th, right before I went to sleep," Hobi revealed, as translated by Twitter handle @Jiniya1204.

“Hyung~ how have you been doing," Hobi asked Jin as soon as he heard his voice. “Hyung, I didn’t recognize this number. How would I know this phone number?" the rapper added. Conveying a message on behalf of Jin to the ARMY, J-Hope said, “I felt so comforted when I got to hear his voice. It reminded me of moments I shared with Jin Hyung. Was really nice (talking to him). He seems to be doing well and staying healthy. If I may give you an update on his behalf, he sounded well and is also doing well. That’s how I feel. So, don’t worry."

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. Jin
  3. Korean Entertainment
first published:January 06, 2023, 16:54 IST
