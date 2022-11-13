BTS: Jin Leaves All Emotional As He Shares Update On His Military Service

BTS member Jin has revealed when he would be joining his mandatory military service. On Saturday night, the globally popular singer answered a few fan questions on Weverse. However, what left everyone emotional was when a social media user asked Jin about his upcoming birthday plans (on December 4).

To this, the singer revealed that he would be on the front lines by then and added that therefore, he would not be able to celebrate his birthday with his fans. This left several of his fans heartbroken and emotional. “I forgot that he was going, considering he’s been busy with so many things lately,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user penned down a heartwarming message that read, “Holding my breath but then the sooner he go, the sooner he’ll comeback we’re going through this together hand in hand armys.. I wish him the safest and kindest day during his service .”

OP: Oppa, your birthday is next month, are you excited?

No..I’m on the front line*

*it sounds like he got his assignment in the military@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIN pic.twitter.com/EqvXwJLtHE — bora (slow) (@bora_twts) November 12, 2022

Earlier this month, the South Korean publication Yonhap reported that Jin has already submitted an application to the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) to cancel his request to delay his military enlistment. The report also mentioned that Jin could enlist as early as this year-end.

“Originally, the members and I had discussed plans for me to enlist soon after the ‘BE’ album. However, that summer, along with the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, our song ‘Dynamite’ ranked #1 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’. Because of its unexpected success, I couldn’t just go off to the military right then. We were still in the middle of a pandemic, and to return the love that the fans showed us, we decided to work on ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’. These two songs also saw great results, and so it just didn’t feel right for me to put everything down and leave the members and fans,” Jin said earlier this year, talking about his Military service.

For the unversed, every male member in South Korea is will have to serve in the military for two years. If Jin gets enlisted this year, he would be discharged from his military duties in late 2024.

