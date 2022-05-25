BTS: Jin, Lee Sang Yeob Twin in White as They Enjoy Windy Golfing Session, See Post

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin seems to have found a perfect golfing partner in Korean actor Lee Sang Yeob, who is known for his performances in dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Sixth Sense. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor shared a picture with Jin on his Instagram profile. The two artists were spotted in Golfing gear as they posed for the picture. Both Jin and Lee were spotted in matching golfing shoes. Soon after Lee shared the picture on social media, Boys Republic’s Suwoong left a comment that read, “Oh! You’re with Seok-jin hyung.” Another fan of the artist shared her observation while commenting, “Just realised, that they look like twins.” A similar comment pointed out, “The matching shoes!”

Meanwhile, the Yours singer also shared a video from his golfing session on Instagram. The ten-second video shared on Instagram showed Jin preparing his golfing stance as he got ready to swing the club. Dressed in an all-white attire with a cap and a face mask, the 29-year-old singer tried to pull off some swag. However, the singer’s shirt got caught on the end of the golf club which also led the ball to fall off from the tee. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Jin wrote in the caption, “Even the shirt getting stuck [on the golf club] is perfect.”

It is not just Jin who likes to enjoy a golf session now and then. Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, also shares his love for the sport and often shares glimpses from his golfing session. After Jin’s latest Instagram post, BTS fans also expressed their desire to watch Jin and V schedule a golf session.

BTS will soon be coming out with their new studio album next month.

