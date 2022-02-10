BTS: Jin Reminds Everyone He is 'World Wide Handsome', Messes With Kim Taehyung in New Bangtan Bomb

BTS members love to indulge in comical relief while working on their ambitious projects. This is quite evident in the latest video shared by Bangtan TV on YouTube. The video shared on Wednesday shows how the members tried to indulge in hilarious banter while shooting for the promotional video of the 2021 single Butter. The two-minute-14-second video opens with Jungkook, who tells the viewers that they are shooting the music video for Butter. At the time the video was recorded, the song was not released, so Jungkook says, “Until it’s really released we’ll keep preparing and practising whenever we have time.”

In the next shot, Jin, who describes himself as “worldwide handsome,” says, “It's not that I opened the performance fancy. I just stood up and walked. If that looked fancy, all I could say is that my face was fancy.” Jin then breaks out of his charade and says, “Our members are listening to this through the mic so it's a bit embarrassing.”

Jin can be seen shifting his glances at the camera and V aka Kim Taehyung while he was saying this. He then shows a finger heart to the camera and says that V has asked him to do so. Jin reveals that V was secretly giving commands to him through the connected earpiece and mic and he was just following them: “He asked me to say something to the camera. He told me to say ‘Please look forward to it'.” As V continues giving instructions on the mic set, Jin obediently repeats it on the camera, “He said he loves ARMY. He said he can't wait to hold a concert.”

While Jin and V indulged in this to-and-fro of commands, BTS leader RM come up to the camera and says, “Hello, welcome to the first day of our Butter promotion. I sincerely…” just when he was about to finish his sentence, a notorious V walks up to him and says, “You have nose hair.” Conscious of his appearance, RM steps back. V takes over the role of the pleasant host and says, “Hello ARMY, I'm Kim Taehyung.” Before he could complete his sentence, Jin steps in to hijack V’s monologue and says, “You have mouth hair.” V walks away and Jin steps up to address the viewers saying, “Hello everyone. This is Jin.” But V once again interrupted saying, “You have armpit hair.” As he starts towards the camera, RM comes and says, “You have eye hair.”

Rapper RM says, “It's nice to meet you guys,” however before he could say something more, Jin and V walk into the frame telling RM, “You got neck hair.” Jin tells the group leader, “You look handsome today." Finally, Jin says, “Hello. I'm Jin. What we're doing today is recording Butter. It's very awkward since no one's pushing their way in. Fighting!”

The video ends with V pushing away Jungkook out of the frame and interrupting his piece to the camera, saying, “Out of my way. Hello everyone please look forward to it.”

