BTS: Jin Reveals Kim Taehyung is the Best at Gaming, J-Hope is the Worst
1-MIN READ

BTS: Jin Reveals Kim Taehyung is the Best at Gaming, J-Hope is the Worst

BTS member Jin revealed the 10 essential things he can't live without in a mag interview.

While revealing 10 essential items he can't live without, Kim Seokjin also talked about his fellow BTS members.

BTS member Jin, real name Kim Seokjin, is wildly popular for his good looks, charming persona and soulful voice. The singer who is fondly called ‘Worldwide Handsome’ is the eldest member of the South Korean group, and also one of the most loved among fans. BTS ARMYs are showering Jin with a little extra love these days as the 30-year-old will soon be joining the South Korean military, putting a pause to his career as an idol for about two years.

But before that, Jin is promoting his latest single, The Astronaut. He appeared on the latest episode of GQ’s 10 Essentials, revealing the 10 things he can’t live without.

First up on his list was a rare, Minions-themed tennis bag. “If you’re a superstar, you can’t help yourself with limited-editions, you know,” he notes cheekily. He also revealed that he invited fellow BTS member to a tennis match and beat him.

He also included a gaming keyboard in his list, mentioning that he has been passionately gaming since middle school. When asked who is the best at gaming among BTS members, Jin said, “V is very good. He understands a game quickly even if he hasn’t played it before. Who is the worst?” After thinking for a bit, he said, “J-hope is the worst. He has no interest in gaming. Once I loaded a game for him on the phone, taught him how to play and went away. When I came back, he was still at that stage.”

After thumbing through a Louis Vuitton wallet, the singer turned to a plush set of PJs he designed himself. “When I planned to design pajamas, I just saw blue somewhere. It’s not like I think about something in advance and decide, ‘I want to do this like that’ and so on. It’s more like, I could have had a dream about angels, so I put angels into the design,” he said.

Other items on his essentials list included a limited-edition Thom Browne Samsung Z flip phone, which he hauls around in a mini LV Sac Plat designed by the late Virgil Abloh and accented with a MapleStory key ring.

