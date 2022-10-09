BTS' Jin Carried on Shoulders of 5 Starry 'Bodyguards and a Cheerleader' At TMA 2022, Video Goes Viral

The Fact Music Awards 2022 aka TMA Awards 2022 took place on Saturday and BTS took home seven big awards. These include Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in a row, Artist of the Year (Bonsang), the Fan N Star Most Voted Award, the Idol Plus Popularity Award, the Global Fan N Star Award, and the overall Fan N Star Choice Award. While fans cheered BTS on for their wins, they showered Jin with a little extra love for he won this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award.

The award was announced and presented to Jin at the ceremony. However, the sight that unfolded after the announcement and before his accepting the award has now gone viral. In videos from the ceremony, the proud BTS members — RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — were seen carrying their Jin Hyung to the stage hilariously pretending to be his bodyguard. Whereas, Suga was seen walking behind the group as a cheerleader.

THEY BROUGHT JIN ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/vha7OHMEwG — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) October 8, 2022

The entry not only got an enormous roar at the TMA Awards venue but also from fans online. Several fans took to Twitter and also cheered the boys for hyping their Hyung with their pretend act.

jin got 5 bodyguards and 1 personal cheerleader. look at him go pic.twitter.com/9MOqTbBOjx — joons uparupa (@420JOON) October 8, 2022

the flashlight right on jin’s face pic.twitter.com/7cBxMRSDsa — random seokjin things (@randomksj) October 8, 2022

The way they are Carried to jin for his solo award.. literally I’m crying LET’S GET IT FOR BTS #KimSeokJin #TMAChoiceAwardJin pic.twitter.com/qF4oq2rPrs — Jeon tanisha (@DewdaTanisha) October 9, 2022

JIN BEING CARRIED TO THE STAGE TO ACCEPT HIS AWARD IS QUITE LITERALLY THE SWEETEST CUTEST THING IVE EVER SEEN CONGRATULATIONS SEOKJIN WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/qjbqAYI5ZJ — silvia /ᐠ｡‸｡ᐟ\♡彡 (@sillypak) October 8, 2022

the way the members carried jin to the stage THEY LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/CaxB78W2NT — vale ️️ (@kkukstudio) October 8, 2022

I AM IN LITERAL TEARS THE WAY BANGTAN CARRIED JIN TO HIS AWARD SKSNSKSJS pic.twitter.com/xB1FEeWVdX — bts (@jeonboops) October 8, 2022

Just Bts being bts‍♀️ And Jin shooing them away after they have carried him it’s so funnyI can’t with them

#BTSOnTMA2022 pic.twitter.com/H8UD4WHG1p — Jiminpicss (@btsjimin_picss) October 8, 2022

Accepting the award, Jin thanked the ARMYs for their love and continuous support. Besides their awards, BTS also performed Yet to Come and Youth at the awards show.

