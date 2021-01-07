BTS' Jin Says Band Member V Looks Like Ri Jeong Hyeok from Crash Landing on You at Photoshoot

The latest Bangtan Bomb, a series of short videos featuring the immensely popular K-pop boyband, shows the seven band members during the Map of the Soul: 7 photo shoot last year. Ahead of their press conference, the members took solo photos providing different variations of the number seven.

Titled 7 Different Poses for 7, the behind the scenes of the shoot has been uploaded as part of the Bangtan Bomb. It shows Jin pointing out that fellow band member V's outfit looks like that of the character Ri Jeong Hyeok, played by Hyun Bin in K-drama Crash Landing on You.

As V, real name Taehyung, enters the shoot wearing a turtle neck and a short jacket, Jin points out, "Taehyung, your outfit today is like Ri Jung-hyuk's outfit." Hyun Bin's character, in some parts of the show, are seen dressed in snazzy turtle necks paired with long sleek coats.

A shy V responds with a hand gesture. Take a look at the video here:

Crash Landing on You is the second-highest-rated drama in Korean TV history, also bringing global fame to its lead actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The chemistry between Bin and Ye-jin, as well as an emotional plotline, had viewers hooked on to the series.

The show has a BTS reference as well. In Episode 7, Son Ye-jin's character Yoon Se-ri encounters BTS fan whose favourite member is Jungkook.