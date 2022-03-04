BTS: Jin Says 'Take Picture Like a Successful Person', ARMY Gets K-Drama CEO Vibes

Mr World Wide Handsome is back on Instagram with another set of a gorgeous photo dump. On Friday, BTS’ Kim Seokjin, aka Jin shared a couple of photos on his profile where he can be seen standing against a large window frame. In two of the pictures, he can be seen looking sideways, while in the third photo, he looks directly at the camera as the sun shines on him. He is seen wearing semi-formals in the photo. However, the caption stole everyone’s heart. He wrote in Korean, “Take a picture like a successful person."

And no points for guessing, social bird J-Hope was the first one to comment on his post. He wrote, “It’s a really cool life."

As soon as he uploaded these photos, Jin started trending on Twitter and ARMYs feel that he is exuding boyfriend vibes. Fans also feel that Jin is looking like the CEO of a K-drama. One fan said, “THE CEO KIM SEOKJIN VIBE IS SO STRONG HERE," while another wrote, “You are beyond the success itself, Kim Seokjin."

Take a look at their reaction:

You are beyond the success itself, Kim Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/wXz9SXeRPK— ً (@9295JPG) March 4, 2022

THE CEO KIM SEOKJIN VIBE IS SO STRONG HERE pic.twitter.com/LVGHx2oJZ0— Pinky⁷ (@BtsPanther) March 4, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN POSTING BOYFRIEND PICTURES - IT IS OVER FOR US. I AM DONE LIVING pic.twitter.com/WHjuA5dep8— Seokjinism | 🐟 (@seokjinism1) March 4, 2022

So, who’s gonna to tell Kim Seokjin that he’s the most successful artist in the world? He looks so handsome. Straight out of a k-drama, iktfr. pic.twitter.com/zd7XVDKtQN— Pri⁷ (@TheeBTSprint) March 4, 2022

Kim Seokjin looks like a real life CEO K-drama Lead here 😩 pic.twitter.com/RfoYMZpPPg— minimoni luvr⁷ (@kindadelulu) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have announced their online and offline concerts. Scheduled for March 12, BTS will be seen hosting their first in-person concert in South Korea since the pandemic set in.

Next, the septet will be hosting a four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The concert will take place at the Allegiant Stadium with a live audience attending it. The two concerts also come months after BTS hosted a successful four-day concert in Los Angeles. The members performed for packed houses for four days in November and December before they left for their vacation. The members have seemingly returned to the studio and have been teasing the upcoming concert.

