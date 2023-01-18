BTS: Jin Shares 1st Post from Military, Drops Pics and Assure Fans With Moving Note; Weverse Crashes

BTS singer Jin broke the internet, literally, with his first post from the military. The singer logged into Weverse for the first time since he enlisted for his compulsory military training and treated fans to three pictures — a solo picture and two selcas. The singer also penned a sweet note for the ARMY.

He assured that he is well and enjoying his training. He asked fans to take care of themselves. “I’m having fun and doing well. I’m posting pics after getting permission from the military. ARMYs, always be happy and be well," he said, as translated by Twitter user @sebyul.

🐹 “I’m having fun and doing wellI’m posting pics after getting permission from the militaryARMYs, always be happy and be well” pic.twitter.com/D5qtMTTPcx— 인절미⁷ 🐢 (@sebyul) January 18, 2023

Our hearts are full! Jin took everyone by surprise with the post, with fans rushing to Weverse to see his post. Moments after he shared the post, the platform crashed as well.

Jin confirmed in November that he will be enlisting on December 13. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

On New Year, J-Hope revealed that Jin called him from an unknown number and took him by surprise. In a live session, Jung Hoseok revealed that he got a call from Jin from a new number and was taken by surprise. “Jin called me yesterday, on 31th, right before I went to sleep," Hobi revealed, as translated by Twitter handle @Jiniya1204.

“Hyung~ how have you been doing," Hobi asked Jin as soon as he heard his voice. “Hyung, I didn’t recognize this number. How would I know this phone number?" the rapper added. Conveying a message on behalf of Jin to the ARMY, J-Hope said, “I felt so comforted when I got to hear his voice. It reminded me of moments I shared with Jin Hyung. Was really nice (talking to him). He seems to be doing well and staying healthy. If I may give you an update on his behalf, he sounded well and is also doing well. That’s how I feel. So, don’t worry."

