Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jin Shares FIRST PIC In Military Uniform as J-Hope, Jimin Visit Him At Training; ARMY Breaks Down
1-MIN READ

BTS: Jin Shares FIRST PIC In Military Uniform as J-Hope, Jimin Visit Him At Training; ARMY Breaks Down

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 12:41 IST

South Korea

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin visit Jin.

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin seemed to have visited Jin at his military base camp. The Moon singer surprised fans with a picture from their meet.

BTS singer Jin made our Saturday morning by sharing a picture in his military uniform. Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram to share his first post since he enlisted for military training. The Moon singer shared a picture in which he was seen wearing the uniform while posing with J-Hope and Jimin. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Welcome."

It seems that J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin at his base camp. While Jin looked handsome in his military uniform, J-Hope and Jimin kept it casual. Hobi, who released his new song On The Streets with J Cole, was seen wearing a black hoodie with a white jacket over it and a green cap. He completed his look with a pair of green-patched pants. Meanwhile, Jimin kept it simple with a black round-neck tee and a pair of denim with a bennie.

The post has left fans aka ARMY emotional. Many confessed that they teared up when they saw the surprise picture.

The picture also came a few days after J-Hope announced that he has begun his process for military enlistment. BigHit Music issued a statement sharing details about the same. The agency mentioned that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The statement also mentioned that further details about J-Hope’s military enlistment will be shared soon.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. Jin
  3. Korean Entertainment
first published:March 04, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated:March 04, 2023, 12:41 IST
