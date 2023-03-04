BTS: Jin Shares FIRST PIC In Military Uniform as J-Hope, Jimin Visit Him At Training; ARMY Breaks Down

BTS singer Jin made our Saturday morning by sharing a picture in his military uniform. Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram to share his first post since he enlisted for military training. The Moon singer shared a picture in which he was seen wearing the uniform while posing with J-Hope and Jimin. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Welcome."

It seems that J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin at his base camp. While Jin looked handsome in his military uniform, J-Hope and Jimin kept it casual. Hobi, who released his new song On The Streets with J Cole, was seen wearing a black hoodie with a white jacket over it and a green cap. He completed his look with a pair of green-patched pants. Meanwhile, Jimin kept it simple with a black round-neck tee and a pair of denim with a bennie.

The post has left fans aka ARMY emotional. Many confessed that they teared up when they saw the surprise picture.

crying my eyes out jin welcomed hobi twice now pic.twitter.com/Ym8NSMQHsY— bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) March 4, 2023

jin with jimin and hobi pic.twitter.com/8EydPgDLbI— SJMFACE 24.3 (@stussyjimin) March 4, 2023

hobi must have done this when he met jin u can't change my mind pic.twitter.com/hQrLb4yOfS— kookoo ☃ (@purple4_u) March 4, 2023

Hobi and Jimin visited Jin…my tears won’t stop running look at them together..I love them.. I LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/6om9mfibJG— Beth loves Jimin Set Me Free on 3/17 (@PeachyJiminie17) March 4, 2023

The picture also came a few days after J-Hope announced that he has begun his process for military enlistment. BigHit Music issued a statement sharing details about the same. The agency mentioned that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The statement also mentioned that further details about J-Hope’s military enlistment will be shared soon.

