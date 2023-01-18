BTS' Jin Shares First Pictures From Military Service; Kiara Advani Calls Sidharth Malhotra 'India's Majnu'

BTS singer Jin broke the internet on Wednesday with his first post from the military service. The singer logged into Weverse for the first time since he enlisted for his compulsory military training and treated fans to three pictures — a solo picture and two selcas. The singer also penned a sweet note for the ARMY. “I’m having fun and doing well. I’m posting pics after getting permission from the military. ARMYs, always be happy and be well," he said, as translated by Twitter user @sebyul.

Amid their wedding rumours, Kiara Advani attended Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu’s screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Hours after watching the film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and reviewed her rumoured beau’s movie. She heaped praises on Sidharth and called him ‘India’s Majnu’. “An outstanding performance from India’s Majnu! Must Must watch! A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team," she wrote as she tagged Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

The cast and crew of RRR, featuring actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, received a shout-out from global icon Priyanka Chopra on social media. At a recent RRR screening in the US, the actress posed for pictures with director SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani and was all praise for the film on stage. The actress also uploaded photos from the event. However, Priyanka Chopra, who has made a name for herself in Hollywood, was also lauded by the RRR director. Rajamouli appreciated the actress’ kind gesture and also thanked her on social media.

If reports are to be believed, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot soon. While there has been no official confirmation so far, seems like preparations have started in full swing. On Wednesday, Athiya Shetty was snapped by the paparazzi outside a salon in Mumbai. She sported a checkered maxi dress with a square neckline. Prior to this, a video of KL Rahul’s house getting decorated also surfaced online. Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will tie the knot on January 23.

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took some time off from their parenting duties and attended an event in Mumbai. They launched the calendar ‘Mumbai Moments 2023’ and posed in a room which was full of their pictures. In the videos and pictures that surfaced online, Ranbir and Alia can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the paps. They twin in beige-coloured outfits and looked absolutely gorgeous. Soon after the video was shared online, Ranbir and Alia fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

