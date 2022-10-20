BTS: Jin to Join Coldplay's Chis Martin to Perform 'The Astronaut' Live in Argentina

BTS’ recent concert in Busan will not be the last time group member Kim Seokjin got to perform in front of a live audience before he goes off to enlist in the South Korean military. The eldest member of Bangtan Boys will be performing his soon-to-be-released song The Astronaut live in Argentina with the band Coldplay.

Jin has teamed up with Coldplay for the upcoming solo single. BigHit Music has officially announced that Jin’s new solo single ‘The Astronaut’ was co-written by Jin and Coldplay. And Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has invited Jin to pay the song with the band during their live performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now.

BigHit Music published a statement via the K-pop boyband’s official Weverse page earlier today (October 20) to announce member Jin’s upcoming appearance at Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour stop in Argentina. Set to be held at 7pm ET on October 28, the Coldplay concert will take place at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. The concert will be held several hours after the single is scheduled to be released officially, at midnight ET that same day.

Jin and Cris Martin broke the news to eager fans by sharing screenshots of a cute chat they exchanged about their plans. Take a look at it here:

The iconic British band previously collaborated with BTS for their hit single “My Universe,” which was recently certified platinum in the United States.

Jin announced his plans to release solo material at BTS’ recent ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan last weekend (October 15). As soon as he wraps up promotional activities for ‘The Astronaut’, Jin is expected to be the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.

