BTS: Jin's Astronaut Lyric Video, Listening Party Postponed After Seoul Halloween Stampede
BTS: Jin's Astronaut Lyric Video, Listening Party Postponed After Seoul Halloween Stampede

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 16:11 IST

Seoul

BTS member Kim Seokjin released his solo song The Astronaut recently in collaboration with Coldplay.

BTS member Kim Seokjin scheduled content releases have been postponed after over 150 people died during a stampede in Seoul during Halloween.

BTS member Kim Seokjin’s content release schedule has been postponed after the shocking stampede in Seoul during Halloween. BigHit Music on Sunday announced the postponement of the release of the lyric video of Jin’s new song Astronaut, as well as his listening party, owing to the shocking events in the South Korean capital.

The official Twitter account of BTS shared the update, “Jin’s content postponement announcement. We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party. 0 AM, October 31 (KST) The Astronaut Lyric Video.” In another tweet, it added, “The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.”

The announcement comes after at least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing authorities. Nineteen foreigners were among those killed in the stampede, South Korea’s fire department told AFP Sunday.

The shocking incident took place in the capital’s popular Itaewon district, where police estimate as many as 100,000 people — mostly in their teens and 20s — went to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, telling the country in a televised address that “a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened”. He said the government “will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure the same accident does not occur again in the future”.

Meanwhile Jin, who is leaving for the military soon, released his solo song The Astronaut on October 28, in collaboration with British band Coldplay. He also attended Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires to perform the song live.

October 30, 2022
October 30, 2022