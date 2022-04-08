BTS: Jin's Performance to Be Limited During PTD Concert Due to Injury, ARMY Says 'Hyung's Health is More Important'

The Bangtan Boys are all set to rock Las Vegas tonight with their Permission to Dance On Stage Concert Day 1. Earlier this week, the septet give a glimpse of a dashing performance on the song Butter during the Grammys and ARMYs are only wondering what they have in store for the third leg of their PTD concert. However, fans are sad as BIGHIT Music, BTS’ agency, informed that member Kim Seokjin’s movements will be restricted and his stage presence will be limited to a certain extent owing to his injury.

The Yours singer had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and he underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger. In their statement, Bighit said, “We would like to provide the following information regarding BTS member Jin’s performance during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS

VEGAS" concerts scheduled on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 (PT). As we informed you on March 19 (KST), Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery."

It continued, “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS" concerts on all the above mentioned dates. As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance

will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health. Thank you."

[Weverse Announcement] While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, @BTS_twt Jin’s choreo and stage performance will be limited during the PTD Vegas Concerts, following physician advice. pic.twitter.com/9pGr0YIFox— BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) April 8, 2022

Although ARMYs were sad, they extended their support and love to Jin. “Jin hyung’s health is more important, it’s okay, hope Jin hyung recovers quickly!! get well soon our jin😭💜💜💜💜💜," said one fan.

Jin hyung's health is more important, it's okay, hope Jin hyung recovers quickly!! get well soon our jin😭💜💜💜💜💜— ty.anyaaw (@cyubingow) April 8, 2022

BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook will be performing in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

