BTS: Jin's Sister-in-law Accidentally Shares Pics of Her Newborn, Requests Fans to Delete Them

Earlier this month BTS member Jin became an uncle. Jin aka Kim Seok Jin’s brother Kim Seok-jung shared the news via Instagram that he and his wife Kim Ahreum welcomed a baby boy on March 14. The couple had also shared a picture of the newborn baby’s feet on the social media platform and had mentioned that they will be refraining from sharing the picture of their baby’s face. Jin’s nephew has been named Kim Sun.

However, this week, Jin’s sister-in-law accidentally shared a few pictures of her newborn on social media. Soon after sharing the pictures of Sun on Instagram Ahreum deleted them and even requested fans of BTS to not share them any further. A fan who translated Ahreum’s request on Instagram mentioned in a tweet, “To all ARMYs, please do not spread Jin’s nephew’s pictures if you see any. His sister-in-law posted this on her Instagram requesting not to spread the pictures around. Please delete all pictures and respect their family please.”

Advertisement

The Twitter thread also mentioned Ahreum’s statement that read, “Please report or block any account that reposted the pictures didn’t matter in Twitter, IG or TikTok. Just in any SNS. Please respect their family privacy.”

The whole posts translation. Please report or block any account that reposted the pictures didn’t matter in twitter, ig or tiktok. Just in any SNS. Please respect their family privacy. pic.twitter.com/IVwWOFgQ0N— (REST)다나나 •᷄ɞ•᷅ *우정앞울행알* (@noinism90) March 24, 2022

Although the couple has been sharing pictures of their son, they always make sure that the infant’s face is obscured by some emoticons. Last week, Ahreum shared a picture of Seok Jung holding Sun. The newborn baby’s face was concealed by a red heart emoji. Sharing the picture on Instagram Ahreum added in the caption, “Our Butter. Interesting.”

It should be noted that the couple often addresses their newborn baby as Butter, inspired by BTS’ 2021 English language single. Seok Jung’s latest Instagram post also features Sun in a white frock. Sun’s face was obscured by a yellow sun-like emoji.

Meanwhile, Jin and his fellow BTS members will soon be flying to the US for the upcoming Grammy Awards next month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.