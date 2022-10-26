BTS: Jin's 'The Astronaut' Teaser Gives Stranger Things Vibes to ARMYs, Excited Fans Can't Wait

BTS’ Kim Seokjin will be releasing his solo track, The Astronaut soon. While fans wait for the song, the singer unveiled the teaser on Wednesday (IST) evening. He will be performing his soon-to-be-released song live in Argentina with the band Coldplay. The short clip begins with showing Jin sitting alone in a desert-like place. It then focuses on his face and going by his expressions, it seems that Jin is lost. It then shows a crashed spaceship in front of him.

It is burning with dark smoke coming out of it, suggesting the crash is recent. Watch the teaser here:

Needless to say, BTS fans were impressed with the teaser and couldn’t contain their excitement. Besides praising Jin for his striking visuals, they also shared that the teaser gives ‘Stranger Things’ vibes. Take a look at their reactions:

the astronaut teaser gaves me stranger things vibe! the intro omgfff was sounds similar, I am sure 1000% the song is super good! plus the mv looks surreal & out of this world! i can't wait any longer jin — ⟭⟬⁷seven.(•́ɞ•̀)KSJ1 #TheAstronaut #JIN OCT. 28! (@ipurpleya7) October 26, 2022

the stranger things vibes here are insane like the music reminds me so much of it pic.twitter.com/tFjNNffhGv — gray‍ (@louderthankv) October 26, 2022

and when they use jin’s song for stranger things s5 ‍ pic.twitter.com/rdDYrlwaze — van⁷ military wife (@ultkvv) October 26, 2022

I can’t wait for it! Stranger things vibe but I’m sure I’ll cry #Jin #TheAstronaut https://t.co/Ctkwe81NRc — Jen Lachibolala⁷ BTS Military Wife Until 2025 (@Jso903) October 26, 2022

BTS members recently held a free concert in Busan. It was during their endment meet that the eldest member of the South Korean band revealed that he will be releasing his single track soon. However, it was announced a couple of days later that Jin, followed by other BTS members will be enrolling in South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Talking about Jin’s track, BigHit Music officially announced that the solo single ‘The Astronaut’ was co-written by Jin and Coldplay. And Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has invited Jin to play the song with the band during their live performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now.

Set to be held at 7pm ET on October 28, the Coldplay concert will take place at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the globally popular band consists of seven members- RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

