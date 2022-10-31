BTS: Jin's The Astronaut with Coldplay Tops Music Poll, Surpasses Rihanna's Lift Me Up

The past week saw the release of several new music tracks including Rihanna’s much-awaited Lift Me Up for Blank Panther 2. However, it appears that BTS member Jin’s solo single The Astronaut has topped the hearts of music lovers. In a poll conducted by Billboard, the new solo by Kim Seokjin topped the music chart which consisted of multiple new releases of the past week.

The musical poll was made open to fans on Friday, October 28, who were asked to vote for their favourite track of the week. The list included Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Polo G’s Bag Talk, SZA’s Shirt, Dove Cameron’s Bad Idea, and more.

Notably, Jin’s The Astronaut, which was co-written by Coldplay, emerged victorious in the conducted poll. The new track features K-pop idol singing in both Korean and English verses to capture the essence of love that knows no limitations.

Previously, it was his solo numbers Awake and Epiphany that made fans aware of his mellow voice, but with The Astronaut, BTS ARMY witnessed the idol taking a more dynamic pop-rock approach. On the same day of the poll, Jin also delivered his debut live performance of the track alongside Coldplay at the British band’s concert that took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

At the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said that Jin had approached him, asking for a song to say goodbye to his fans for a little while, as he will be leaving to join the South Korean military soon.

According to a report by Billboard, the music concert was sold out and broadcast live in more than 80 countries over a whopping 3,500 movie theatres. However, BTS’ agency Big Hit recently announced that they have postponed all other activities scheduled for Jin’s recent release owing to the Halloween stampede tragedy in Itaewon that killed at least 150 people.

“We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party, 0 AM, October 31 (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video. The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you,” said the agency.

This isn’t the first time when Jin has collaborated with Coldplay, previously the band joined hands with the K-pop group BTS for the track My Universe.

