BTS Joins Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo on New Remix of 'Savage Love' and K-Pop Fans are Excited

A new version of the viral hit song 'Savage Love' has been released and K-Pop fans are loving it. Teenage TikTok sensation Jawsh 685 has released a remix of his hit collaboration with Jason Derulo with Korean boyband BTS lending their voices to the track.

New Zealand-based Jawsh 685 worked with Derulo to produce 'Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)' earlier this summer, which went viral on TikTok. The original version of the song already has more than 1 billion streams, and now, combined with BTS' global stardom, this remix is set to get even bigger.

The Savage Love remix comes just after BTS' first English-language single 'Dynamite', which has since landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 'Savage Love' follows up at No. 9. The band sings in both English and Korean alongside Derulo, reported Vulture.

Fans will also hear BTS star Jungkook dropping the F-bomb in the chorus, singing “When you kiss me, I know you don’t give two f**ks." The thrill is enough to last the ARMY until November 20, when their next studio album, BE, arrives.

The 'Savage Love' remix comes as BTS are taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an entire week, which Entertainment Weekly exclusively announced. They're performing a different song each night, including a rendition of 'Dynamite', and participating in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Fallon.