BTS: Jungkook And Jay Park's Bromance Pics Has ARMYs Divided, Wonder If Collab Is On The Way

On Tuesday morning, Jay Park shared pictures with BTS singer Jungkook. The former 2PM member took to Instagram and shared pictures from his recent meet with the Golden Maknae, showering Jeon Jungkook with praises. In on of the pictures, Jungkook had his arm around Jay Park, with his ARMY tattoo on full display. On the other hand, Jay Park was seen flashing a big smile, with his nose stud grabbing everyone’s attention.

In another picture, both of them posed against a music workstation. The picture offered a better look at the Still With You singer’s look. Jungkook was seen wearing an oversized, short-sleeved white tee with a pair of black pants. He had a bucket hat on. Meanwhile, Jay was seen wearing a black hoodie and a pair of black pants.

Sharing the picture, Jay wrote, “Even though he’s at the top, he has a growth mindset and he’s humble. What a stud… Plus he’s good at boxing… After I met Jk I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble, [ambitious] and talented.” Jungkook shared the post on his Instagram Stories as well. His fellow BTS member J-Hope liked the pictures as well.

The pictures left fans divided. Many pointed out that Jay Park was the same artist who shared problematic tweets and statements about BTS in the past. A few also confessed that while they are happy to see Jungkook, they are unable to look past Jay’s statements.

Can't say the same about you. You've been talking about how kpop is manufactured and inauthentic for years and trying to put BTS in their place as kpop only artists instead of real musicians https://t.co/kqusfJ5XbN — 2022 (@o_biennis) April 19, 2022

jay park is funny not long ago he claimed he hated when people think he is a member of bts in public and now he's posting pics with jk with such super sweet honey dripping captions guess now he knows why people actually love them — jk9⁷ (@jksfIeur) April 19, 2022

the audacity jay park has to post pics w jk after everything he said about bts in the pass like if it was nothing pic.twitter.com/1oKdYu2mTC — pauºª🇲🇽 (@yobtslove) April 19, 2022

jay park ths biggest hypocrite ever because he acted like he didn't shade bts and armys in the past but now he's all smiling and acting like a saint https://t.co/5b5arcW9un — vanilla (@revephiles) April 19, 2022

Anyway, remembered that Jay Park said shady things about BTS before and I hope he's not being nice to JK just because BTS are huge now. I hope he means it. And I trust Jungkook in whatever he does. He's an adult and knows what's right for him. Let's just trust him. — ♔ (@regalkv) April 19, 2022

For the unversed, Jay Park has made headlines for his controversial tweets with BTS in the middle of it. One such example was in 2018. He tweeted, “Two ppl on the plane asked me if I was part of BTS … lol I need to get my weight up.” He has not only managed to anger BTS fans in the past but has also managed to upset several other K-pop group fandoms as well when he tweeted, “I think Big Bang might be the greatest boyband in Kpop history….they got everything….talent, character, stage presents, bops, adversity.”

Meanwhile, a few also asked if the meeting was for a possible collaboration. “Are they making music together?? Collab?” a fan asked. “Drop the beat. Let’s hear the mix,” added another.

