BTS: Jungkook and V Nail Run BTS Challenge, Taekook Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes
1-MIN READ

BTS: Jungkook and V Nail Run BTS Challenge, Taekook Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 20:43 IST

Seoul

BTS members V and Jungkook posted a video of their Run BTS challenge.

BTS members V and Jungkook posted a video of their Run BTS challenge.

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook took the Run BTS challenge together, and their video has taken social media by storm.

The Run BTS challenge has been doing the rounds of the internet ever since the Bangtan members kicked it off by posting their versions of it on social media. Band member J-Hope did a solo version of it, while Jimin and Suga made a video together. Youngest member Jungkook had also posted his version of the Run BTS choreography.

The Golden Maknae can’t seem to have enough of the challenge yet, as he made another video, teaming up with fellow member V aka Kim Taehyung this time. They shared a video of them doing the Run BTS choreography out in the open, wearing black clothes from head to toe. With their back towards the sunset, their faces are barely visible, but their powerful moves give away that these are indeed the two youngest members of BTS.

Jungkook also added some editing effects to the video, making it more fun to watch. Check it out here:

Fans have been praising Jungkook’s editing skills and his tiny ponytail in the video.

Fans also praised the dancing skills of the K-pop stars.

BTS kicked off the Run BTS challenge after they debuted the live performance at the Busan concert last month. The high-octane performance was loved by the fandom and many recreated the hook step. This led to the group kicking off the Run BTS challenge.

Jungkook recently returned from Qatar after bringing the house down at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony. The singer dropped his FIFA 2022 anthem Dreamers. The singer made history by becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

