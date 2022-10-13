BTS: Jungkook Breaks Internet With His Mesmerising Birthday Whisper For Jimin, Leaves JiKook Fans Weak

It is BTS singer Jimin’s birthday and his fellow members are leaving no stone unturned to show how much they love him. However, Jungkook went a step ahead and not only showed Jimin his love but also gave fans a treat. The Still With You singer dropped a thirst trap on the occasion of Park Jimin’s birthday at 4 am KST and unsurprisingly broke the internet.
Jeon Jungkook returned to Weverse after a long time and dropped a little over a minute-long video that has left several hearts skipping a beat. In the video, Jungkook first took off his glasses, fixed his hair, took a deep breath, ponder for a bit, stared into our souls, and whispered, “Jjyaman, happy birthday, happy birthday bro.”
[221013 Jungkook Weverse Moment]
*takes off glasses, pushes back hair, stares into camera*
jjyahman… happy birthday… happy birthday bro
— 미니융⁷ (@miiniyoongs) October 12, 2022
The video has taken the internet by storm with Jikook fans begging for mercy. “jungkook broke his 3 years hiatus from weverse highlights just to whisper “쨔만… 해피뻘떼.. h..happy birthday bro” to jiminie. man throwing some golden magic for jimin! some1 check up on jimin here me need time & still processing,” a fan tweeted.
“Jeon Jungkook what about our mental health just fell on the floor ,” teased another. “YOU ARE GODDAMN GORGEOUS. I am yours,” declared a third fan. “I’m really not ok right now. I’m so serious,” added a fourth BTS fan.
being a jikooker is crazy cause if i told someone what jikook be doing they'd think im pulling it from a fanfiction
— jjyaman (@gayjkkers) October 12, 2022
jikook can never be normal on each other's birthdays wdym one flew from paris to seoul and the other posted a thirst trap
— JIMIN 1♥︎13 (@kkyujimi) October 12, 2022
one of the best things you can wake up to JIKOOK JIKOOK JIKOOK
— B⁷☁️ (@jikookxbj) October 13, 2022
Meanwhile, J-Hope treated fans with never-before-seen pictures and videos of Jimin on his birthday on Twitter. He shared a video from their recent flying yoga session in which Jimin was trying to show he would do a set of the yoga. Sharing the video, J-Hope wrote (as translated by @btstranslation7), “Our jjyamanie.. and yoga.. I thought I was done posting but why is my camera roll.. filled with pictures of you…❤️ Happy birthday Labyu (= love you), labyu, labyu.”
우리 쨔마니.. 요가..
그만 올리고 싶은데 왜 내 사진첩은.. 너로 가득할까…❤️ 생일축하해
라뷰 라뷰 라뷰 #지민_행복만_하기를_사랑해_사랑해 #jiminie #지민_매력에_잠겨서_수영하고파
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 12, 2022
우리지미니는 늘 미소를 유지해요!!!!❤️#지민이_러블리_큐티_섹시 #지민슬라임탱탱_피부부러워 #지민고향부산오면_레드카펫_깔아드림 #지민이_온_이후로_세상이_더_빛나
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 12, 2022
Sharing a few pictures of the singer, J-Hope added, “Love you my little sibling/little one happy birthday
LoveU my sibling.”
사랑해 내동생 생일 축하해
LoveU 내동생#JIMINDAY #JiminOurPride #지민아_28번째_생일축하해
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 12, 2022
Meanwhile, BTS singer Jimin rang in his birthday with the fandom via a live session.
