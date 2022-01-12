BTS: Jungkook Calls Himself a 2am Person Because of This Habit

Being a member of one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS’ Jungkook still feels the anticipation of meeting with his fans through live concerts. The 24-year-old recently opened up about his journey during an interview with GQ Korea. The singer told the magazine, “It’s not that I ‘still’ feel that way. The anticipation’s grown even more. There have been so many beautiful memories, but looking back, the ones I told myself to never forget have become dream-like and vague.”

Jungkook and his fellow BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V performed in front of a live audience last month which happened to be their first concert in two years since the arrival of the pandemic. Ahead of the concert, Jungkook told GQ Korea, “I realised I can’t remember them perfectly, so this experience will be even more precious. I’m more excited and nervous than before.”

The singer also revealed how much his taste in music has evolved over the years. “I was in ninth grade at fourteen, so, wow… I remember singing along to the songs playing in the dance rooms as I hung out and practised b-boying.” Sharing his taste in music now, Jungkook said that he listens to that kind of music which he wants to make. “The kind I consider to be good from the moment I first listen to it. There are so many songs I don’t know the song title to or even the artist’s name, I only know the melody,” said Jungkook.

Jungkook also revealed that for him, the definition of good music really depends on his situation and mood. So if he feels down, then he is the type to listen to sad music and wallow in his sadness.

The singer, dancer, and music producer revealed that if he were to describe himself as a certain time of the day, he would be 2am. Explaining his choice of the hour, the singer said, “I sleep around 4am, you see, and 2am is that time of night when I can’t decide whether to do something or just go to bed. My life is like that right now. I have a lot to think about. What I should do, and practical things too. Yes. That’s why I’d be 2 AM.”

