BTS: Jungkook Changes Instagram Layout, New Posts Feature Pics From White House Library, Car Selca

BTS' Jungkook changed his Instagram layout a day after deleting all his posts

BTS' Jungkook's new monochromatic Instagram layout features his car selca and photos from the White House library among many other things.

Srijita Sen

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook sent the entire fanbase into panic mode as he deleted all his posts from his Instagram handle. However, the Golden Maknae has given a new makeover to his Instagram profile and has uploaded a new set of photos and posts. His new layout is monochromatic and features his car selcas, photos from the White House Library where he is exuding CEO vibes in a dapper suit, and outdoor photos among many other things. BTS members were invited to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with President Joe Biden.

This is how Jungkook’s Instagram profile looks now:

Needless to say, ARMYs were happy to see Jungkook back on Instagram, that too with new posts. Fans were relieved to see that Jungkook is okay and he only deleted his posts to give a new aesthetic look to his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V joined the White House Press Briefing before their private meeting with US President Joe Biden. In his address, Jungkook said, “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.”

BTS is also gearing up for the release of their anthology album, Proof. The album will feature some of their old songs with new tracks.

first published:June 01, 2022, 10:08 IST