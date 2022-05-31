BTS: Jungkook Deletes His Instagram Posts, Sad ARMYs Joke Taehyung Introduced Him to This Art

Ever since the Bangtan Boys joined Instagram, ARMYs didn’t have a single boring day as the septet was always up to something on the social media platform. Jeon Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS had a pretty impressive Instagram feed filled with his car selcas, videos and boxing training session. However, JK sent the entire fandom into panic mode as he cleared his Instagram feed and highlights.

For some unknown reason, the youngest member of the South Korean Boy band deleted all his Instagram posts and cleared his highlight section before BTS’ Whitehouse visit.

Panicked ARMYs took to Twitter to discuss what might have led to this and also expressed their shock and grief. Some of them also expressed their sadness through memes and jokes. Fans were also disappointed as Jimin has stopped posting on the app. Moreover, ARMYs joked that Taehyung’s spirit passed Jungkook’s Instagram as Tae is the master of deleting his posts.

One fan wrote, “We wanted jungkook to give tae instagram lessons, but instead tae introduced him to the art of the delete button. THEN, in true golden maknae fashion, he went above and beyond and MASTERED that too.

WHAT IS HAPPENING,” while another joked, “not tae’s spirit possessing Jungkook’s instagram.”

Take a look at what ARMYs are saying on Twitter:

Jungkook seems to have archived all his Instagram posts. It is something artists usually do when they are about to release music. Could be? New era???? pic.twitter.com/p3kVxIrsEf — (@GoldenJKUnivers) May 30, 2022

Jimin deleted instagram and now jungkook deleted everything from his insta.. gonna go cry — Yolaa ☽ (@gcftgkk) May 30, 2022

not tae's spirit possessing Jungkook's instagram — sha 💎 (@stardst_13) May 30, 2022

JUNGKOOK DELETED ALL HIS INSTAGRAM POSTS. — (@COOKlEJEON) May 30, 2022

Jungkook: deletes his instagram pictures

The whole fandom: pic.twitter.com/IHpM8XJx7k — luana⁷ | BANGTAN PICS (@jjkxkoo_) May 30, 2022

Taehyung: *Deleting his Instagram stories & post* (Meanwhile) JUNGKOOK: * literally clears all his Instagram post and highlights…without a warning * pic.twitter.com/THZPwsPSIJ — ⟭⟬♡- 22.06.10 (@BTSArmy_47) May 31, 2022

Taehyung: *Deleting his Instagram stories & post* (Meanwhile) JUNGKOOK: * literally clears all his Instagram post and highlights…without a warning * pic.twitter.com/THZPwsPSIJ — ⟭⟬♡- 22.06.10 (@BTSArmy_47) May 31, 2022

jungkook rly said: new comeback new me and deleted all his instagram post — courtney⁷ | 6.10.22 (@jksseokjin) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and V are all set to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House today, May 31 to discuss anti-Asian crimes.

BIGHIT Music also unveiled their latest concept photoshoot for their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The Door version shows the members in an ethereal look which is completely different from their previous two photoshoots. In the group photo and the individual photos, the septet can be seen wearing pastel colour outfits and have veils surrounding them. They are standing against a white background, adding a dreamy vibe to their entire shoot.

The Door concept signifies BTS carving their own path and opening new doors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.