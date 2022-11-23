BTS: Jungkook Demands Answers From J-Hope After He Excludes Golden Maknae's Run BTS Dance Video

BTS singer Jungkook wants answers from J-Hope! The Golden Maknae reached out to Hobi on Instagram after he noticed that his video of the Run BTS challenge did not make the cut in the rapper’s recent compilation. For the unversed, earlier this week, Jung Hoseok shared a video compilation featuring several HYBE artists including members from Tomorrow x Together, New Jeans and Seventeen.

Taking to the comments section, Jungkook asked, “Why didn’t you include me, jyahope?" He added, “Mine was okay too, hmm," he added. We’ve only got to wait and see what J-Hope has to say.

BTS kicked off the Run BTS challenge after they debuted the live performance at the Busan concert last month. The high-octane performance was loved by the fandom and many recreated the hook step. This led to the group kicking off the Run BTS challenge.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently returned from Qatar after bringing the house down at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony. The singer dropped his FIFA 2022 anthem Dreamers. The singer made history by becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jungkook’s performance was watched not only by BTS fans but his fellow members. Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and J-Hope cheered him by sharing pictures and videos of his performance much like fans.

The music video was released on Tuesday evening. The singer explores the streets, waters, and skies of Qatar while he sings in the fun dance video. The Golden Maknae also included a nod to the ARMY by featuring whales in the video.

BTS announced their break from group activities in June this year. Since then, the group reunited for the Busan concert and often come together for special Run BTS episodes. They have been busy with their individual projects since June, working on solo music.

Read all the Latest Movies News here