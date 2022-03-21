CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jungkook Explains Why His Button Popped Off During Seoul Concert, Bangtan Boys Tease Their Golden Maknae
2-MIN READ

BTS: Jungkook Explains Why His Button Popped Off During Seoul Concert, Bangtan Boys Tease Their Golden Maknae

BTS singer Jungkook's blazer struggled to stay in place after the button popped open during Permission To Dance concert in Seoul.

BTS singer Jungkook's blazer struggled to stay in place after the button popped open during Permission To Dance concert in Seoul.

During BTS' Fake Love performance, Jungkook was seen struggling as the button of his blazer kept on opening. An ARMY brought up this incident during their recent V Live session.

Entertainment Bureau

Members of the K-pop band BTS held a V Live session on Saturday. The Live session saw Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V interacting with the fans. Jin had to skip the live session since he was undergoing surgery for his finger injury. The live session was held after the exhilarating Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Seoul a week before.

Fans were quite eager to know one thing from the youngest member of the group, Jungkook. The golden maknae of the group had his jacket unbuttoned during the recent concert. It was on the last day of the Permission To Dance on Stage concert when the 24-year-old was seen struggling with his blazer button which had popped open. During the Fake Love performance, Jungkook was seen struggling and chuckling as the button kept on opening. The conversation that unfolded among the BTS members was translated by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

A fan brought up this incident during the V Live session and asked, “What happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?” Fellow BTS members found the chance to tease their golden maknae, as Suga responded, “What was it? Did it really pop off?” Jungkook explained to the rapper that the button had fallen off, to which Suga said, “You didn’t do that on purpose?” Jimin teased Jungkook as he said, “You seemed to be continuously laughing and smiling as you performed though.” BTS leader and rapper, RM shared what he knew as he said that he saw Jungkook pulling at the thread of the button quite a lot before they went on the stage.

RELATED NEWS

Suga also added another information as he said, “I was told you put oil on before going up.” The group burst out laughing as Suga revealed the details. However, Jungkook in his defence said that he did that since he had to lift his shirt during the Fake Love performance. Jungkook later added, “The reason I laughed is because I buttoned it up once but it got undone again so I was dumbfounded.”

Jungkook’s jacket unbuttoning was certainly a highlight of the concert for many fans.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:March 21, 2022, 09:38 IST