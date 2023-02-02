BTS singer Jungkook spoke at length about all his tattoos for the first time. The Golden Maknae has a number of tattoos inked on the back of his hand and up his sleeves. While fans have always found Jeon Jungkook’s tattoos fascinating, often spotting a new ink when he would step out, the singer finally gave fans a tour of his artwork during his surprise Weverse Live and it was something!

The Still With You hitmaker revealed that the first tattoo he got was ‘ARMY.’ Jungkook said that he is proud of the fandom the most and thus wanted the ink in a visible spot. He then gave fans a closer look at the crown tattoo, the flower and other tattoos on his sleeve, revealing interesting details about them. He also revealed that he has his birth time inked in between these artworks.

Jungkook used to have a massive eye tattoo on his arm. However, the singer covered it up because he came across many people who disliked the tattoo. He also said that a few told him that the tattoo reminds them of Illuminati. Jungkook also addressed the question about regretting getting a particular tattoo. The singer admitted he does but pointed out that he can’t do anything so he lets bygones be bygones.

Check out his detailed tour with a translation by a fan below:

putting ARMY in a place where I can’t see it. So somehow it ended up he- I mean cause, at the beginning, this ARMY was the only tattoo I wanted to get. I wanted to get just this and I’m slighly disappointed about the font..I wanted to get something more splendid,— 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

so I gave you a crown. I gave ARMY a crown, and the J here is the J from JK, and I placed it here cause I wanted it to be symmetrical to the crown.🐰 And these + signs, I just got them done.. I got it done with the people who were at the tattoo shop that day. — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

🐰 Everything here except the emoji and the + in the gaps are all related to you guys. To be honest, I wanted to get this entire logo developed with a coverup, I want to make it clearer and prettier, but I still didn’t get it done cause nowadays I don really feel like going out +— 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

I guess it’s the date I came… to Seoul? That date is hidden somewhere in this tattoo.🐰 And then here are two of my favourite quotes. Then this is my birth flower and it’s got “Please love me (flower meaning)"— 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

🐰 And the ones above are… to be honest, at first I just blindly got these tattoos done and (later) got them covered up.I mean, if I hadn’t gotten them blindly like this, I would’ve gotten them done prettier… but you know how I am. If I’m into something, I just do it-— 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

he’s like the person who’s currently giving life to my arm.🐰 And this, the clouds… I think it was when we were in the U.S? Or somewhere overseas? It was this tattoo place I went looking for and wow… that person was not on the same page as me. It hurt way too much and — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

clouds. And the lighting bolts, I just got these cause I had clouds in here too.🐰 And over here, originally there was an eye. But there were too many people who hated it, saying it was somewhat like illuminati.How do I put this… so, the reason I got this eye tattoo, — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

by people in any and every situation. Since people disliked it a lot, I covered it up with this bulletproof here, I changed it to BTS.🐰 And then I've got Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (the most beautiful moment in life) here, and this one (on the elbow) is like uh… — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

just not so bothered to.🐰 And… yeah I just got them, I mean to be honest it's okay to regret it. Like, there are times I also wonder if I really had to make my arm look like this, but what can I do about it? It's bygones anyway. pic.twitter.com/wdu57oQLAr — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

Besides speaking about his tattoo, Jungkook also left fans screaming when he grooved to songs, got drunk, and invited fellow BTS member V to host their first-ever collab Instagram live session.

