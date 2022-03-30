BTS: Jungkook Gets Savage With Hater Asking Him To Eat Dog Poop: 'Aren't Your Words Extreme?'

BTS singer Jungkook responded to a hater on Instagram. The Still With You singer, who is currently quarantining in the US after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Las Vegas, hosted an impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on his Instagram Stories. The singer was replying to several fans when he came across a hate message. Instead of ignoring it, Jeon Jungkook decided to take it head-on, giving the troll an epic response.

As translated by popular BTS translator Sel (@BTStranslation_) on Twitter, the hater dropped a message to Jungkook suggesting he eat dog poop if he’s bored. “Are you bored? eat dog sh*t," the hater’s message read. Sharing it, Jungkook replied, “Aren’t your words really extreme?" He then broke into a huge fit of laughter and added, “Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."

BTS JUNGKOOK INSTAGRAM STORY(IES) 220330ANSWER:are you bored? eat dog sh*t. JK: aren't your words really extreme? *laughing*JK: ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar pic.twitter.com/x5bBuVnSKR — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 30, 2022

The reaction had fans lauding the singer. Fans praised Jungkook for handling the anti-fan, with one suggesting it was Suga who trained him. “Jungkook being Savage, he made sure whoever told that to him, eats something similar to dog shit every time they eat choco chip. Yoongi’s training," the tweet read. “Definitely an anti who sent this… but as usual, JK responded in true king behaviour," another fan said. “His laugh tho, he know they mad and he loves it," a third fan wrote.

“I can’t bring myself to think how horrible a person can be to say things like this to such a person who’s fighting w corona at this moment but still came here to spend some time with us knowing we all are worried for him," a fan wondered.

Meanwhile, Jungkook revealed during the Netflix recommendations that he’s watched most of the popular shows. These include Bridgerton, Our Beloved Summer, Inventing Anna, Thirty-Nine, Alice in Borderland, Uncanny Counter, Love and Leashes, Money Heist and Don’t Look Up. The singer was also recommended that ‘actor Jungkook’ debut in a K-drama someday. He replied, “Does it seem like I will do acting well."

