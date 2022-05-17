CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jungkook Giggles As He Pastes Fake Mustache on Kim Taehyung, Leaves Taekook Fans In Splits

BTS' 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD was released recently and fans are in splits after seeing V and Jungkook experimenting with fake mustaches.

dishya sharma

With the release of BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD release, several behind-the-scenes and rehearsals clips from the 2021 concert have surfaced online. One of which is a hilarious clip of V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook trying a fake mustache. Fans would remember that Taehyung and Jin had sported fake beards and mustaches for their performance of Daechwita. The performance led to Taehyung getting the nickname, Taechwita.

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD showing Jeon Jungkook stepping on the stage sporting a thick, handle mustache. He proudly stood amid his members, leaving them in splits. Soon after, JK placed the mustache on Taehyung’s face and instantly cracked up. His fellow members were also seen cracking up.

Another video from the DVD showed the singer getting into his Taechwita look. With the fake beard on and his hair almost done, the camera panned at Jungkook to get his reaction to the Taechwita look.

His reactions in both situations left fans, especially Taekook fans, in splits.

BTS hosted the 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO last June. The concert witnessed the members performing a number of their hit tracks and treated fans to a special performance of Daechwita and Chicken Noodle Soup.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for the release of its anthology, Proof. They’ve already released the tracklist and have begun dropping the inspiration behind the track selections.

first published:May 17, 2022, 16:44 IST